Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

Pollard has represented West Indies in 123 One-Day Internationals and 101 Twenty20 internationals. Pollard has also captained the Caribbean team in both formats. He has scored 2709 runs and taken 55 wickets in ODIs while in the shortest format of the game the all-rounder from Trinidad has made 1569 runs and claimed 42 wickets.

Pollard has never played a Test for West Indies.

The 34-year-old is currently busy taking part in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians.