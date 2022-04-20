Cricket

Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

Sports Desk
Dhaka
Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounder and captain Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old formally bid adieu to international cricket in a post on his Instagram account, “After careful deliberation I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket. As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.”

“I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding.”

Pollard has represented West Indies in 123 One-Day Internationals and 101 Twenty20 internationals. Pollard has also captained the Caribbean team in both formats. He has scored 2709 runs and taken 55 wickets in ODIs while in the shortest format of the game the all-rounder from Trinidad has made 1569 runs and claimed 42 wickets.

Pollard has never played a Test for West Indies.

The 34-year-old is currently busy taking part in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians.

