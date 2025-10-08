Knight rides her luck as England survive Bangladesh scare

England overcame a spirited Bangladesh side to go top of the Women’s World Cup points table after a nerve-jangling chase in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Former captain Heather Knight weathered the storm with an unbeaten 79, steering the four-time champions home by four wickets with 23 balls to spare.

The seasoned campaigner, who was sacked as captain after a disastrous Ashes tour last winter, had luck on her side in an innings that could easily have gone pear-shaped. Not once, not twice, but thrice she was reprieved, each time thanks to the decision review system.