‘Hard graft’ from all-rounders leads South Africa fightback

South Africa won the toss but were 64-3 at lunch and tottering at 150-6 early in the final session after David Bedingham was dismissed in freakish fashion.

After losing in Mount Maunganui by 281 runs, an understrength South Africa must win to avoid becoming the first team from their country to lose a Test series to New Zealand.

De Swardt, who had been one of six Proteas debutants in the first Test, showed the specialist batsmen how to survive in a gritty 135-ball knock.

He received support from veteran leg-spinner von Berg, who was finally given an international opportunity after playing 135 first-class matches.