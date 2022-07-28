Bairstow leads England to victory over South Africa

Jonny Bairstow's excellent season continued as he made 90 in England's 41-run win over South Africa in the 1st T20 international at Bristol on Wednesday.

Moeen Ali compiled England's quickest T20 fifty, off just 16 balls, in the hosts' 234-6 -- their second highest total at this level behind the 241-3 they posted against New Zealand at Napier in 2019.

"It was a great performance, what we've been looking for, a brilliant total, we were under threat for a while but delighted with the win," England T20 captain Jos Buttler told Sky Sports.

Moeen, the plyer of the match, added: "Generally I back myself, try to see it and hit it. Jonny is so powerful, I try to remind him of the good things he does."

But amid the 20 sixes in England's innings, Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi took an excellent 5-39, his career best T20 international figures.