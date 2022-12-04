Shakib, Ebadot bundle out India for 186

A five-wicket haul by all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and four-fer by pacer Ebadot Hossain rattled Indian batting as the visitors were bundled out for just 186 runs in the first One Day International (ODI) of three-match series against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Sunday.

KL Rahul was the lone warrior for India with his half-century. KL Rahul (73) stood tall, braving the fall of wickets from the other end.