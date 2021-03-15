Knee injury rules Mosaddek out from practice match

Mosaddek Hossain has been ruled out of the intra-squad practice game of the Bangladesh national team due to a knee injury, reports UNB.

The all-rounder picked up the injury during the first practice session of Bangladesh team in Queenstown, confirmed Rabeed Imam, the media manager of the team for the New Zealand tour.

Bangladesh team will play an intra-squad practice game on 16 March in Queenstown. They will have five local players in two teams of the practice game.

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal will lead the Tamim XI in the game while Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Najmul XI.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's fitness and condition coach Nicholas Lee said, "The majority of the squad does what is asked of them."