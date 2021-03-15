Knee injury rules Mosaddek out from practice match

Mosaddek Hossain has been ruled out of the intra-squad practice game of the Bangladesh national team due to a knee injury, reports UNB.
The all-rounder picked up the injury during the first practice session of Bangladesh team in Queenstown, confirmed Rabeed Imam, the media manager of the team for the New Zealand tour.
Bangladesh team will play an intra-squad practice game on 16 March in Queenstown. They will have five local players in two teams of the practice game.
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal will lead the Tamim XI in the game while Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Najmul XI.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's fitness and condition coach Nicholas Lee said, "The majority of the squad does what is asked of them."
"I think they are starting to realise that in this day and age, it is incredibly important to be physically fit. And being fitter is helpful to come up with one's best performance."
"Compared to the other teams that I have worked with, this team is incredibly hard-working. They have some of the most professional players that I have ever seen. Mushfiqur Rahim is a great example for some of the younger players." Lee added.
The New Zealand series will start on 20 March with an ODI at Dunedin's University Oval. The remaining two ODIs will be played on 23 and 26 March at Christchurch's Hagley Oval and Wellington's Basin Reserve.
After the New Zealand tour, the Tigers will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series which is part of the World Test Championship. However, the schedule of the Sri Lanka tour is yet to be finalised.