Darwin Test
Bangladesh 417/8, lead by 219 over Australia after first session of Day 3
Bangladesh ended the first session of Day 3 in a commanding position in the Darwin Test against Australia, reaching 417 for 8 and taking a 219-run lead.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 65 off 152 balls, hitting five fours and a six, while Taskin Ahmed was not out on 12 off 22 balls.
Josh Hazlewood was Australia's most successful bowler with three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins claimed two and one respectively.
Bangladesh's total came after Australia were bowled out for 198 in their first innings.