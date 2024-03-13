1st ODI
Sri Lanka opt to bat, Bangladesh choose Tanzim over Mustafiz
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and choose to bat first in the first One Day International (ODI) match against hosts Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram Wednesday.
Bangladesh have included in the team Tanzim Hasan Sakib instead of Mustafizur Rahman, who was gave away too many runs in all the three matches of the just concluded T20I series that Sri Lanka won.
This is the 10th ODI series between the two teams with Sri Lanka won the nine and Bangladesh bagged only one series victory. However, Bangladesh was the winner in the latest ODI series the two teams played. That might provide the hosts some confidence.
Earlier, in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said, “We need to start well to gain the momentum. Hopefully we’ll come up with our best performance.”
The last ODI between the two sides was marred by the ‘Timed Out’ incident and it had an impact in the T20 series. In the first match, Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam brought back the memory after showing ‘Timed Out’ gesture when he removed Sri Lankan opener Avishka Fernando.
The approach and body language of the players of the two teams were not cordial enough in the entire series, which reached a crescendo when Towhid Hridoy engaged in a spat with the Lankan players during the third T20.
Later, after confirming the series, Sri Lanka players brought out ‘Timed Out’ celebration, sparking ire in the Bangladesh tent further.
After the third T20, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said Sri Lanka haven’t moved on from the incident but they should.
Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood, however, did not mind about the tough rivalry between his side and Bangladesh which often crossed the limits.
Teams
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (capt.)(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara