Sri Lanka opt to bat, Bangladesh choose Tanzim over Mustafiz

This is the 10th ODI series between the two teams with Sri Lanka won the nine and Bangladesh bagged only one series victory. However, Bangladesh was the winner in the latest ODI series the two teams played. That might provide the hosts some confidence.

Earlier, in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said, “We need to start well to gain the momentum. Hopefully we’ll come up with our best performance.”

The last ODI between the two sides was marred by the ‘Timed Out’ incident and it had an impact in the T20 series. In the first match, Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam brought back the memory after showing ‘Timed Out’ gesture when he removed Sri Lankan opener Avishka Fernando.