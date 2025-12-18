Australia all out for 371 in 3rd Ashes Test
Australia added a valuable 45 runs for their remaining two first innings wickets on day two of the third Ashes Test Thursday before being dismissed by England for 371.
The hosts resumed on 326-8 with Mitchell Starc not out 33 and Nathan Lyon yet to score with temperatures soaring towards a forecast 39 Celsius at Adelaide Oval.
Starc plundered five quick boundaries before being bowled by Jofra Archer for 54.
Lyon and Scott Boland then piled on more misery for the tourists in a 23-run last-wicket stand before Lyon was trapped lbw by Archer for nine.
Alex Carey top scored on 106 while a rejuvenated Usman Khawaja hit 82, with Jofra Archer the pick of the attack with 5-53.
Australia lead the five-Test series 2-0 and will retain the Ashes if they win or draw, after back-to-back eight-wicket thumpings in Perth and Brisbane.