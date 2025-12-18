Cricket

Australia all out for 371 in 3rd Ashes Test

AFP
Adelaide, Australia
England bowler Jofra Archer (L) holds the ball aloft after claiming his fifth wicket on the second day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on 18 December, 2025AFP

Australia added a valuable 45 runs for their remaining two first innings wickets on day two of the third Ashes Test Thursday before being dismissed by England for 371.

The hosts resumed on 326-8 with Mitchell Starc not out 33 and Nathan Lyon yet to score with temperatures soaring towards a forecast 39 Celsius at Adelaide Oval.

Starc plundered five quick boundaries before being bowled by Jofra Archer for 54.

Lyon and Scott Boland then piled on more misery for the tourists in a 23-run last-wicket stand before Lyon was trapped lbw by Archer for nine.

Australian bowler Nathan Lyon (R) celebrates with Mitchell Starc (L) after dismissing England batsman Ben Duckett on the second day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on 18 December, 2025
AFP

Alex Carey top scored on 106 while a rejuvenated Usman Khawaja hit 82, with Jofra Archer the pick of the attack with 5-53.

Australia lead the five-Test series 2-0 and will retain the Ashes if they win or draw, after back-to-back eight-wicket thumpings in Perth and Brisbane.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket