Australia all out for 371 in 3rd Ashes Test

Australia added a valuable 45 runs for their remaining two first innings wickets on day two of the third Ashes Test Thursday before being dismissed by England for 371.

The hosts resumed on 326-8 with Mitchell Starc not out 33 and Nathan Lyon yet to score with temperatures soaring towards a forecast 39 Celsius at Adelaide Oval.

Starc plundered five quick boundaries before being bowled by Jofra Archer for 54.