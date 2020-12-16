Kohli promises less niggle, more respect in Australia series

India captain Virat Kohli vowed a “high-voltage” Test series against fierce rivals Australia Wednesday but also predicted a more respectful era between the cricketing powers, saying grudges and tensions were “pointless”.

The superstar batsman, who has a reputation as one of the sport’s most aggressive players, said this week’s opening Test in Adelaide would be highly competitive, but would not get personal.

“It’s going to be high-voltage cricket because we have quality players on both sides and they are all hungry and eager to perform... it’s definitely going to be as competitive as it has always been,” he said.

“There’s going to be tension, there’s going to be stress, there’s going to be emotions flaring every now and then, but I don’t foresee anything getting personal anymore.”

“I think all of us are getting smarter and a few more years into our careers so we want to make better choices,” he added.