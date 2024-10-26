England reeling at 24-3 after gritty Shakeel century

Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali left England reeling at 24-3 after Saud Shakeel's fighting hundred put Pakistan in control of the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

England came in looking to erase a deficit of 77 but had no answers for the Pakistan spinners on a turning pitch.

Sajid dismissed Ben Duckett for 12 and Noman Ali removed Zak Crawley (two) and Ollie Pope (one) in the space of five runs.

When bad light ended the second day's play with five overs remaining, Joe Root and Harry Brook were at the crease on five and three respectively.

England still need 53 runs to avoid an innings defeat with seven wickets in hand and three days left to play.

The series is tied at 1-1 after England won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs while Pakistan took the second by 152 runs, both in Multan.