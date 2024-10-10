Reddy stars as India crush Bangladesh to clinch series

Rookie all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed 74 and took two wickets to help India thrash Bangladesh by 86 runs for a series-clinching win in the second T20 international on Wednesday.

Reddy’s blitz included four fours and seven sixes and his 108-run fourth-wicket stand with Rinku Singh, who hit 53, powered India to 221-9 at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, kept Bangladesh down to 135-9 in 20 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.