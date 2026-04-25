ODI
Bangladesh's Nahida, Sarmin fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach
The players have been charged for separate incidents that occurred during the second ODI against Sri Lanka.
Bangladeshi cricketers Nahida Akter and Sarmin Sultana have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The duo has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach during the second ODI of Bangladesh’s ICC Women’s Championship series against Sri Lanka in Rajshahi this Wednesday, ICC stated in a news release.
While Nahida was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” Sarmin was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”
In addition to the fine, one demerit point each has been added to both their disciplinary records, making it a first offence for both of them in a 24-month period.
Nahida had given a sendoff to captain Chamari Athapaththu after dismissing her in the 17th over of Sri Lanka’s innings, pointing to the pavilion. Sarmin on the other hand pointed to her bat and showed excessive disappointment before a delayed departure from the pitch when she was adjudged LBW in the 16th over of Bangladesh’s innings.
On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Rokeya Sultana, third umpire Dolly Rani Sarkar and fourth umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy levelled the charges and both players admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Sri Lanka made a comeback into the three-match series with a win in the second ODI, levelling the series 1-1 heading into the decider.