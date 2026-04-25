Bangladesh's Nahida, Sarmin fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Bangladeshi cricketers Nahida Akter and Sarmin Sultana have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The duo has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach during the second ODI of Bangladesh’s ICC Women’s Championship series against Sri Lanka in Rajshahi this Wednesday, ICC stated in a news release.

While Nahida was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” Sarmin was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to the fine, one demerit point each has been added to both their disciplinary records, making it a first offence for both of them in a 24-month period.