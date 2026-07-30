Root named England Test captain, Fleming appointed coach

Joe Root was reappointed as England's Test captain on Thursday, with ex-New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming named as head coach as the team embark on a new era.

The announcement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) follows the sacking of Brendon McCullum as Test coach and the shock retirement of former skipper Ben Stokes from international cricket earlier this month.

McCullum, who remains in charge of England's white-ball teams, lost his job after a 2-1 home series loss to New Zealand in June, which followed a disastrous Ashes campaign in Australia.