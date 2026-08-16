PM calls Najmul and the team, what did he say
Following the historic Test victory against Australia in Darwin, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain spoke with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The Prime Minister congratulated Najmul and the team on their first-ever Test win on Australian pitch.
Bangladesh has traveled to Australia to play Test cricket after 23 years. The remarkable nine-wicket victory made the occasion even more memorable. In Najmul's eyes, this is the biggest win in the country's cricket history.
Soon after the victory, while the Bangladesh players were still on the field, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called them. He spoke to the players via a video call using team manager Nafees Iqbal’s phone.
Coming to the press conference, Bangladesh captain Najmul shared what was discussed with the Prime Minister, saying, "We spoke with the honorable Prime Minister. He congratulated us. He also asked about our physical condition, checking in on whether we are doing well."
Bangladesh dominated much of the match to become the first Asian team other than India in this century to defeat Australia in a Test match in their own backyard.
The cricketers received further congratulations alongside the Prime Minister.
Captain Najmul said, "Our board president called and congratulated us. He is very happy. Our Home Minister also called and we spoke with him. He congratulated us as well."
Acknowledging that the moment of victory is special, Najmul added, "The moments here were special for us, it felt great. I am happy that everyone is enjoying this victory. I believe that the people of the country are very happy."