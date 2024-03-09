Thushara runs riot as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 28 runs, clinch series  

A sensational hat-trick by pace bowler Nuwan Thushara rattled Bangladesh top order as the hosts were handed a defeat of 28 runs by Sri Lanka in the third and decisive match of the three-match T20 series in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 175, Bangladesh found themselves reeling at 24 for 5 inside fourth over, courtesy of a fiery hat-trick by pacer Nuwan Thushara who was only playing his eight T20 match. If not for a spectacular rearguard charge by Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh’s defeat was bound to be a massive one.

Thushara sent shockwaves through the Bangladeshi camp as he rattled the stumps of both Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy in fourth over and his first. He then dismissed the seasoned Mahmudullah plumb in front of the wicket, leaving Bangladesh in complete disarray, and picking up his hat-trick as the fifth Sri Lankan bowler in the T20 format.