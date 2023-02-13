Bangladesh lose to Sri Lanka in tournament opener

Bangladesh women’s team suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening match of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday.

The other South Asian contenders India and Pakistan also clashed in a group-stage match on the same day, where the Indians came out on top by the same margin.

Sri Lankan left-handed opening batter Harshitha Samarawickrama made 69 not out and shared an unbeaten 105-run partnership with Nilakshi de Silva (41 not out), which enabled Sri Lanka to survive an early scare in pursuit of a modest Bangladesh total of 126 for eight.