‘Expectations make us see new dreams’

Our bowling department has always deserved praise because they have always performed well for us. This is our strength. Earlier, we used to see that no matter how well the bowlers bowled, we were losing matches as the batters couldn’t score runs. But that’s not the case any longer. This is a big achievement for the team. If we can post a good score in the format, score more than 140 runs, it would be difficult for the opponent team to chase that total with the bowling and fielding we possess.