Najmul reaches career-best ranking after two centuries against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto got the reward for his epic feat in Galle Test by reaching his career high position in the ICC Test rankings.
The latest rankings, released by ICC today, showed that Shanto gained a whopping 21 places to reach a career-best 29th position; thanks to 148 and 125 not out in Galle Test, that fizzed out to a tame draw.
The feat made Shanto only the 15th batter in the Test cricket’s history to hit centuries in both innings of a Test more than once.
He had previously reached a high of 42nd in the rankings after the first Test of New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh in 2023.
Despite reaching the highest position in his career, Shanto is not Bangladesh's top batter in the Test rankings.
Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 163 and 49 in two innings in Galle Test, still remained Bangladesh’s No.1 batter in ICC rankings. The former Bangladesh captain has leapfrogged 11 places to reach 28th position, according to latest update.
Mushfiqur had reached his highest rank of 17th in the rankings during the 2022 tour of Sri Lanka.
Liton Das, who scored 90 and 3 at Galle, has moved down three places to 40th. Another former captain, Mominul Haque also saw the downfall by losing five places to 51.
Opener Shadman Islam scored 14 and 76 runs in that Test and as a result moved up three places to a career-high 55.
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who missed Galle Test due to illness, is one place above him. Jaker Ali Anik, who was axed from the Colombo Test squad, has dropped 14 places to 69th.
Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nishanka, who played a brilliant innings of 187 runs in the first innings of the Galle Test, has moved up 21 places to a career-high 31st. Angelo Mathews ended his Test career as the 26th batter in the rankings. The Sri Lankan star, who reached the top three in the rankings in 2014, has moved down three places.
Ben Duckett, the hero of England's victory over India at Headingley last night, has gained five places to a career-high eighth. Indian star Rishabh Pant, who became the second wicketkeeper-batter in history to score a double century in Tests, has moved up one place to seven. There is no change in the top six in the batting rankings. England's Joe Root is at the top.