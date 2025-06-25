Najmul reaches career-best ranking after two centuries against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto got the reward for his epic feat in Galle Test by reaching his career high position in the ICC Test rankings.

The latest rankings, released by ICC today, showed that Shanto gained a whopping 21 places to reach a career-best 29th position; thanks to 148 and 125 not out in Galle Test, that fizzed out to a tame draw.

The feat made Shanto only the 15th batter in the Test cricket’s history to hit centuries in both innings of a Test more than once.



He had previously reached a high of 42nd in the rankings after the first Test of New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh in 2023.

Despite reaching the highest position in his career, Shanto is not Bangladesh's top batter in the Test rankings.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 163 and 49 in two innings in Galle Test, still remained Bangladesh’s No.1 batter in ICC rankings. The former Bangladesh captain has leapfrogged 11 places to reach 28th position, according to latest update.