Leach strikes before Pope leads England nearer New Zealand sweep

Jack Leach took 10 wickets in a Test for the first time in his career before Ollie Pope and Joe Root set about leading England's charge to a series whitewash of New Zealand at Headingley on Sunday.

England were 183-2 at stumps on the fourth day of the third and final Test, needing just a further 113 runs to reach a target of 296 on Monday's last day.

Pope was 81 not out and Root, on his Yorkshire home ground, 55 not out, with the third-wicket pair having shared an unbroken stand of 132.

England will be firm favourites to wrap up a 3-0 series success over Test world champions New Zealand after chasing down stiff targets of 277 and 299 in five-wicket wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge respectively.

Former captain Root came in with England 51-2 following the needless run out of Alex Lees and the latest tame exit of Zak Crawley, who chipped a catch to cover.