New Zealand win toss, bat against South Africa in second semi
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday.
New Zealand kept the same team that lost to India by 44 runs in their last Group A match in Dubai on Sunday.
South African skipper Temba Bavuma returned to the team after missing the last Group B game against England due to health problems, replacing Tristan Stubbs.
Top-order batter Aiden Markram -- who deputised for Bavuma in the last game -- also recovered in time from a hamstring problem.
The winners will play India in the final in Dubai on Sunday.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Paul Reiffel (AUS)
TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)