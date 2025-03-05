Cricket

New Zealand win toss, bat against South Africa in second semi

AFP
Lahore, Pakistan
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (L) shakes hands with his New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 5 March, 2025.AFP

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday.

New Zealand kept the same team that lost to India by 44 runs in their last Group A match in Dubai on Sunday.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma returned to the team after missing the last Group B game against England due to health problems, replacing Tristan Stubbs.

Top-order batter Aiden Markram -- who deputised for Bavuma in the last game -- also recovered in time from a hamstring problem.

The winners will play India in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

