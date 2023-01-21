India clinch ODI series against New Zealand

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday hailed India’s seam bowlers after the hosts hammered New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch the series in the second one-day international.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami returned figures of 3-18 to help dismiss the Black Caps for 108 after India elected to bowl first in Raipur.

Rohit made 51 as India romped home in 20.1 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.