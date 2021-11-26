Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties for Bangladesh after top-order collapse

He struck left-arm spinner Nauman Ali to bring up his 10th Test fifty before Mushfiqur followed suit, his 24th in Tests, with a four off Hasan Ali.

Pakistan's bowlers had dominated the opening session as Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Sajid each claimed a wicket.

Afridi set the tone for Pakistan with a gem of a delivery in the fifth over that rose sharply to glance off opener Saif Hassan's bat to Abid Ali at short leg. He made 14.

Hasan Ali then trapped the other opener, Shadman Islam, leg-before for 14.