Livingstone's 60 guides Punjab to 180-8 against CSK

The 2014 finalists Punjab needed a partnership and Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone did exactly that. Dhawan played the supporting role while Livingstone batted aggressively. Livingstone took the team's total beyond the 50-run mark by hitting Mukesh Choudhary for 26 runs in an over.
Livingstone notched up his half-century to take his team's total beyond the triple-figure mark. The 95-run partnership was broken when Dwayne Bravo dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 33 off 24 balls in the 10th over.
In the next over, Punjab lost Livingstone for 60 from 32 balls as CSK skipper Jadeja dismissed the danger man. Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan formed a small partnership with Jitesh being the aggressor. Dwaine Pretorius dismissed Jitesh for 26 and in the next over Chris Jordan got the wicket of Shahrukh to leave Punjab at 151/6. In his next over Jordan got his second success dismissing Odean Smith for three.
Pretorius also bagged his second wicket as he dismissed Rahul Chahar to restrict Punjab Kings to 180-8 in 20 overs to set a 181-run target for CSK.