Livingstone's 60 guides Punjab to 180-8 against CSK

Liam Livingstone's 60-run knock off 32 balls helped Punjab Kings reach 180-8 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius bagged two wickets each for Chennai.

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to bowl first and his decision proved to be the right one with Mukesh Choudhary getting the prized scalp of Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal for four in the second ball of the match. In the next over CSK got another wicket as Chris Jordan and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni ran out Bhanuka Rajapaksa for nine to leave Punjab tottering at 14-2.