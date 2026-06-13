BCB calls for investigation into alleged assault on cricketer Nayeem
Bangladesh national cricket team spinner Nayeem Hasan travelled to Chattogram on Friday night after playing a Dhaka Premier League match. It has since been alleged that while returning home he was detained and assaulted by members of a law enforcement agency there.
The incident has prompted expressions of deep concern from both the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).
In a statement issued today, Saturday morning, the BCB said it was deeply concerned by reports that Nayeem Hasan had been harassed and mistreated by members of a law enforcement agency. Condemning what it described as an unfortunate and improper incident, the board said it was treating the matter with the utmost seriousness.
The BCB called on the relevant authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and to take appropriate action against those responsible.
The statement added that the board had remained in constant contact with Nayeem Hasan and his family since learning of the incident in order to ensure their safety and provide any necessary support. It also said the BCB was actively working with the relevant authorities and administration in Chattogram to ensure a proper resolution to the matter.
Earlier, in a separate statement, CWAB strongly condemned the alleged physical assault and harassment of Nayeem by police. “We urge the Chattogram Metropolitan Police authorities to take strict action against every police officer involved in the physical abuse of Nayeem Hasan,” the organisation said.
Describing the incident, CWAB stated that police stopped Nayeem near Lalkhan Bazar while he was returning to his home in Chattogram after playing a Dhaka Premier League match at BKSP in Savar.
According to the statement, police behaved aggressively from the outset and grabbed Nayeem by the throat when he attempted to speak. Despite identifying himself as national cricketer Nayeem Hasan, he was allegedly beaten with a pipe. After being taken to Khulshi police station, he was reportedly subjected to further mistreatment there.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Khulshi police station Officer-in-Charge Arifur Rahman said that three police personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), had been withdrawn from Khulshi Police Station and attached to the police lines in connection with the incident.