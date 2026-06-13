BCB calls for investigation into alleged assault on cricketer Nayeem

Bangladesh national cricket team spinner Nayeem Hasan travelled to Chattogram on Friday night after playing a Dhaka Premier League match. It has since been alleged that while returning home he was detained and assaulted by members of a law enforcement agency there.

The incident has prompted expressions of deep concern from both the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).

In a statement issued today, Saturday morning, the BCB said it was deeply concerned by reports that Nayeem Hasan had been harassed and mistreated by members of a law enforcement agency. Condemning what it described as an unfortunate and improper incident, the board said it was treating the matter with the utmost seriousness.