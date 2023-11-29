Spinners remove New Zealand openers before lunch

Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got one wicket each in the first session of the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

At lunch break the visitors were on 78-2 after folding the hosts for 310.

Bangladesh picked up only pacer, Shoriful Islam, in the eleven and he started the attack with Miraz but New Zealand batters looked solid.