Spinners remove New Zealand openers before lunch

Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got one wicket each in the first session of the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
At lunch break the visitors were on 78-2 after folding the hosts for 310.
Bangladesh picked up only pacer, Shoriful Islam, in the eleven and he started the attack with Miraz but New Zealand batters looked solid.
Devon Conway and Tom Latham could not pick up runs at a brisk pace but they did not seem in much danger before Taijul got the latter in the fifth ball of the 13th over when the score was 36.
Taijul, who was bowling his first over, bowled outside the leg and as the left-handed batter tried to sweep it was lobbed to the backward square leg where Naeem Hasan held the catch to dismiss Latham for 21.
Three overs later, Miraz drifted a delivery and Conway, who made 12 off 40, was a bit late in his stride as he edged one to pad and lobbed in the silly mid-off where Shahadat Hossain the debutant held a sharp diving catch. New Zealand were reduced to 44-2 in 15.3 overs.
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls saw off till the drinks when they were not out on 26 and 11 respectively.
Earlier in the day, New Zealand needed just a single delivery to take the last Bangladesh wicket. Tim Southee dismissed overnight batter Shorfiul Islam leg before with the aid of DRS.
On the first day, after winning the toss many of the Bangladesh batters got started but only Mahmudul Hasan, who made 86, got past 50.
Glenn Philips got four wickets while Aijaz Patel and Kyle Jamieson got two wickets each.