Three reasons why nine cricketers were excluded from BPL auction

At last, some of the speculation surrounding this year’s BPL has been cleared.

Following an extended investigation by BCB’s anti-corruption consultant Alex Marshall, the BPL Governing Council Saturday published the final player list for today’s auction, excluding nine cricketers suspected of involvement in fixing during the previous BPL.

The twelfth BPL auction will be held this afternoon at the Radisson Hotel.

A three-member BCB investigation committee led by former Appellate Division judge Mirza Hussain Haider identified nine local and one foreign cricketer as suspects in last season’s fixing incidents.

The report also includes the names of 6–7 franchise officials, one coach, and one media manager as suspects. The other two members of the committee were internationally renowned lawyer Khaled H Chowdhury and former cricketer Shakil Kasem.

Among the nine accused cricketers who were omitted from the final auction list, eight had originally been in the preliminary list. They are: Duronto Rajshahi’s Anamul Haque, Shafiul Islam, Sanjamul Islam, and Mizanur Rahman; Dhaka Capitals’ Mosaddek Hossain and Alauddin Babu; and Sylhet Strikers’ Ariful Haque and Nihaduzzaman.

Ariful was initially not in the preliminary list but was later added. Anamul, Mosaddek, Shafiul, Sanjamul, and Ariful have all played for the national team. Another accused national cricketer, Sylhet Strikers’ Al-Amin Hossain, was not included in the preliminary list—or in the final list.