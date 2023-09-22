“We want ruthless bowling in powerplay’’

I am happy with the seamers’ performances in the Asia Cup. I am thinking about Pakistan and I'm talking from my experience playing Test matches and ODIs there. As you know it's a very different place. It needs a different attitude and a different mindset. I thought we adjusted beautifully. We always knew that if you're going to bat first in Lahore then you got to score 300 and plus and that's exactly what we did against Afghanistan. And I thought we defended that well. I thought it was in both games really, and the second game against Pakistan you know, we only had 196 to defend but I thought we hung in there and fought hard. The only thing I will say is that when we bowl first in in Colombo, we could have adjusted to the length a little bit better and locking those lengths a little bit earlier because the wicket was slow. And there was a little bit of seam movement because the pitch was undercover and I really thought that we could have just locked in a bit better there at the start and that first 10 We didn't bowl badly, we didn't disgrace ourselves. So, it's just a matter of finding a fuller length, getting tighter to off stump.

You know 259 was a tough score to chase down against Sri Lanka but overall, I'm very happy with the seamers in the Asia Cup and on the last game obviously we against India, very strong team we defended 265 or 266 Extremely well held on nerve took wickets at vital times. Very happy with little Tanzim Sakib, the little seamer fantastic to see him out there competing against some of the best players in the world. So, but yeah, I think overall and then obviously playing spin as they did their job well held on to our catches and we thought our feeling was outstanding, especially against India.