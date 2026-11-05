Jangoo ton keeps Bangladesh at bay in Sylhet Test

Amir Jangoo struck a scintillating unbeaten century to rescue West Indies from an early collapse and put the side in commanding position on the opening day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Jangoo was unbeaten on 111 as West Indies reached 235-4 before bad light forced an early close to the day's play. Justin Greaves was batting on 35 alongside him.

Debutant Kevin Wickham also made an impressive contribution with a patient 61, sharing a crucial 131-run fourth-wicket partnership with Jangoo that helped West Indies recover from a disastrous start.

Having already won the first Test in Dhaka by eight wickets, West Indies, eyeing a series sweep, opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, Bangladesh's pace attack made an immediate impact, reducing the visitors to 27-3 inside the first hour.

West Indies could have suffered an even worse start but were handed several reprieves by Bangladesh's sloppy slip fielding. Taskin Ahmed eventually broke through in the fifth over, this time without requiring any assistance from the fielders, as he rattled Brandon King's stumps for nine.

