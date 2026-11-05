Jangoo ton keeps Bangladesh at bay in Sylhet Test
Amir Jangoo struck a scintillating unbeaten century to rescue West Indies from an early collapse and put the side in commanding position on the opening day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.
Jangoo was unbeaten on 111 as West Indies reached 235-4 before bad light forced an early close to the day's play. Justin Greaves was batting on 35 alongside him.
Debutant Kevin Wickham also made an impressive contribution with a patient 61, sharing a crucial 131-run fourth-wicket partnership with Jangoo that helped West Indies recover from a disastrous start.
Having already won the first Test in Dhaka by eight wickets, West Indies, eyeing a series sweep, opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, Bangladesh's pace attack made an immediate impact, reducing the visitors to 27-3 inside the first hour.
West Indies could have suffered an even worse start but were handed several reprieves by Bangladesh's sloppy slip fielding. Taskin Ahmed eventually broke through in the fifth over, this time without requiring any assistance from the fielders, as he rattled Brandon King's stumps for nine.
Hasan Mahmud struck in the following over, also knocking back the stumps of Kavem Hodge, who departed for just one.
Taskin then dealt another blow by trapping Joshua Da Silva leg-before for 12. Da Silva was playing in place of Johan Campbell, who missed the match due to viral fever, as West Indies slumped to 27-3.
With the visitors in deep trouble, Wickham and Jangoo joined forces to rebuild the innings. The debutant, initially nervous in his first Test innings, gradually settled down and showed considerable determination against the Bangladesh attack.
Wickham brought up his maiden Test half-century off 123 deliveries, taking a single off off-spinner Nayeem Hasan.
At the other end, Jangoo rediscovered his touch after a disappointing outing in the first Test. However, he was fortunate to survive some early scares as Bangladesh's butter-fingered fielders failed to capitalise on their opportunities, allowing the left-hander to settle into his innings.
Jangoo reached his half-century off 86 balls, cutting Nayeem for a single through deep point.
The fourth-wicket partnership gradually shifted the momentum in West Indies' favour, frustrating Bangladesh's bowlers as the two batters showed contrasting approaches to revive the innings.
While Wickham was the epitome of patience, Jangoo was aggressive in his approach.
Bangladesh eventually broke the stand through Hasan Mahmud, who executed a well-planned dismissal of the 23-year-old Wickham. After testing the Barbados-born batter with a barrage of short deliveries, Hasan produced a delivery on a good length that breached his defence and scattered the stumps.
Wickham's departure offered Bangladesh an opportunity to regain control, but Greaves joined Jangoo and ensured that the visitors did not lose their grip on the contest.
While Greaves displayed composure at one end, Jangoo continued to bat with authority, putting further pressure on the Bangladesh bowlers.
Jangoo, who converted his maiden century to double century during the recent tour of Sri Lanka, completed his second Test century off 149 balls, celebrating the milestone in style by launching left-arm spinner Taijul Islam over the boundary for a six.
His unbeaten 111, combined with Greaves' resolute 35, ensured West Indies finished the day in a strong position after their early collapse.
Taskin and Hasan shared the four Bangladesh wickets equally, claiming two apiece.