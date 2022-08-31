New Zealand’s De Grandhomme retires from internationals

Colin de Grandhomme on Wednesday became the second New Zealand cricketer after Trent Boult to get a release from his central contract and join Australia’s Big Bash League.

New Zealand Cricket bosses lamented the retirement from the Black Caps of the 36-year-old all-rounder after he was drafted to play for the Adelaide Strikers.

Zimbabwe-born De Grandhomme scored 1,432 runs in 29 Tests, also playing 45 one-day games and 41 Twenty20 internationals.