Bangladesh hold their nerve to beat Ireland, level T20I series

Bangladesh drew level in the T20I series with a composed four-wicket win over Ireland in Chattogram on Saturday night.

Bangladesh chased 171 with two balls to spare after a disciplined closing stand from Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan finished the job.

Ireland had posted 170 for six, a total built on short, steady contributions rather than one commanding innings. Paul Stirling set the tone with a brisk 29, Tim Tector added 38, and Lorcan Tucker’s 41 from 32 balls helped lift the visitors toward a competitive score.