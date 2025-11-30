Bangladesh hold their nerve to beat Ireland, level T20I series
Bangladesh drew level in the T20I series with a composed four-wicket win over Ireland in Chattogram on Saturday night.
Bangladesh chased 171 with two balls to spare after a disciplined closing stand from Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan finished the job.
Ireland had posted 170 for six, a total built on short, steady contributions rather than one commanding innings. Paul Stirling set the tone with a brisk 29, Tim Tector added 38, and Lorcan Tucker’s 41 from 32 balls helped lift the visitors toward a competitive score.
Bangladesh’s bowlers held their nerve through the middle overs, with Mahedi Hasan returning the night’s most important spell—three wickets for 29 in four overs—while Saifuddin and Tanzim Hasan chipped in with one each.
The chase began strongly as Parvez Hossain Emon struck a fluent 43 from 28 balls, carrying Bangladesh to 50 inside the sixth over.
Litton Das then anchored the innings with a measured 57 off 37, steering the hosts through a brief wobble when wickets fell in clusters around him.
From 149 for five, however, Ireland dragged themselves back into the contest with tight overs from Mark Adair and Gareth Delany.
The finish came down to the last over, with Bangladesh needing three off six balls.
Saifuddin’s unbeaten 17 from seven deliveries proved decisive, and Mahedi ended the match in style by driving Josh Little through extra cover for four.