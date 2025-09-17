Pakistan v UAE Asia Cup match delayed amid India handshake row
Pakistan's Asia Cup match with the United Arab Emirates was delayed by at least one hour on Wednesday as the fallout rumbles on from a handshake row with arch-rivals India.
The game does, however, look likely to go ahead, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) telling the team to head to the Dubai stadium.
The PCB is demanding the removal of Andy Pycroft as match referee for the group game against the hosts and is in talks with governing body the ICC.
The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday's politically charged clash with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.
The PCB alleged that Pycroft told Pakistan skipper Salman Agha not to shake hands with Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav before the match.
If Pakistan beat the UAE they will face India again this weekend in the next stage of the eight-team regional T20 tournament.
Wednesday's game had originally been scheduled to start at 6:30 pm (1430 GMT).
"The match between Pakistan and UAE has been delayed for one hour as negotiations have restarted between PCB and ICC," said Amir Mir, spokesman of the PCB.
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the PCB, wrote on X: "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow."
Sunday's seven-wicket defeat to India was the first time the rivals had faced off in cricket since the countries fought a brief but deadly border conflict in May.