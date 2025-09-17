Pakistan v UAE Asia Cup match delayed amid India handshake row

Pakistan's Asia Cup match with the United Arab Emirates was delayed by at least one hour on Wednesday as the fallout rumbles on from a handshake row with arch-rivals India.

The game does, however, look likely to go ahead, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) telling the team to head to the Dubai stadium.

The PCB is demanding the removal of Andy Pycroft as match referee for the group game against the hosts and is in talks with governing body the ICC.