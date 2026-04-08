Aminul claims himself as BCB’s ‘sole legitimate president’, labels Tamim’s committee ‘illegal’

Aminul Islam has declared himself the sole legitimate president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), describing the investigation report by the National Sports Council (NSC) as “flawed and legally unacceptable.”

At the same time, he has labelled the BCB’s ad hoc committee, formed under the leadership of Tamim Iqbal, as “unconstitutional and illegal” and called for the intervention of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the matter.

Aminul made these statements in a press release immediately after the NSC dissolved the current BCB board on Tuesday.