Aminul claims himself as BCB’s ‘sole legitimate president’, labels Tamim’s committee ‘illegal’
Aminul Islam has declared himself the sole legitimate president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), describing the investigation report by the National Sports Council (NSC) as “flawed and legally unacceptable.”
At the same time, he has labelled the BCB’s ad hoc committee, formed under the leadership of Tamim Iqbal, as “unconstitutional and illegal” and called for the intervention of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the matter.
Aminul made these statements in a press release immediately after the NSC dissolved the current BCB board on Tuesday.
Aminul claims that the NSC’s investigation report issued on 5 April has no legal basis. He also stated that the BCB elections held on 6 October 2025 were conducted through a completely transparent and legitimate process.
The BCB president explained that a three-member election commission was formed on 6 September 2025 to oversee the elections. Senior lawyer of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Advocate Mohammad Hossain, served as chief election commissioner, while Additional IGP (Inspector General of Police) and CID chief Sibgat Ullah and the NSC executive director acted as election commissioners.
Aminul further noted that objections regarding 15 clubs and Tamim Iqbal’s councillorship were resolved through a quasi-judicial hearing held on 24–25 September 2025.
He described the NSC investigation as beyond its authority, arguing that, according to the ICC constitution, member boards must operate free from government interference.
Aminul characterised the probe, initiated under the State Minister for Youth and Sports, Aminul Haque, as “politically motivated.”
Aminul Islam called the move of dissolving the elected board and forming an ad hoc committee under Tamim Iqbal, a “constitutional coup”. He also asserted that the committee holds no legitimacy.
“We do not recognise the authority of this committee,” he stated.
Concluding his statement, Aminul warned that government interference would damage Bangladesh cricket’s international reputation, erode investor and partner confidence, and expressed concern for the future of young cricketers, urging the ICC to intervene immediately.
Aminul Islam maintains that, until a High Court ruling declares otherwise, he remains the sole legitimate president of the BCB.