Mushfiqur battles alone as Bangladesh reach 380-7 at lunch

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim kept Bangladesh flowing amid the good work of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas, steering the side to 380-7 at lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Abbas took all three wickets, fallen in the first session to end with 4-73 from 31 overs after Bangladesh resumed the day at 301-4.

His disciplined bowling stalled the progress of Bangladesh, who looked to extend its domination over the game after hurling the baton on Day 1.