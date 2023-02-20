Three reasons why Nazmul Hassan brought back Hathurusingha

“I have spoken with many of the players. Especially with the senior players. I sent them a list of coaches. Almost everyone recommended Hathurusingha. One or two players, however, said, ‘Pick whoever you feel is the right choice’. A while ago, when we were going through a really rough period, even Mashrafe (Bin Mortaza) told me, ‘Bring Hathuru back’, which surprised me a bit because I thought he has a tiff with Hathuru. Even Tamim said, ‘Bring Hathuru back’.”

Other than these three reasons, Nazmul Hassan also spoke about Hathurusingha’s work style as coach, what would be his perimeters as coach this time and what his role will be in team selection. The BCB president also openly answered questions over his intrusion in the team selection process.

*The complete interview will be published in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo on Tuesday.