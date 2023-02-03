Hathurusingha’s 1st chapter in Bangladesh cricket: The good, the bad, the ugly

Chandika Hathurusingha is a divisive figure in Bangladesh cricket.

To some, he is the strict headmaster who architected Bangladesh’s most successful period in international cricket.

To others, he is an overrated coach who was the beneficiary of having Bangladesh’s five stalwarts at the height of their powers at his disposal.

The truth, most likely, is somewhere in between.

Over five years had passed since Hathurusingha was Bangladesh’s coach and the talks over the Sri Lankan had died down.

But now, Hathurusingha has once again become the most talked about name in the country’s cricket fraternity after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced his reappointment as head coach in all formats.