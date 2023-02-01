Hathurusingha’s dramatic return and the challenges ahead

There is a saying that in politics, you can never say never. Now it seems that this saying is also valid for cricket. Otherwise, who could’ve thought that Chandika Hathurusingha would once again become the coach of the Bangladesh cricket team!

I can clearly see your squinted eyebrows through my third eye. News of Hathurusingha’s return was floating around for a few days. Then what’s so surprising about the rumour proving to be true?

Right now, it may not seem that surprising. However, Hathurusingha returning to Bangladesh after he quite literally abandoned the team when he quit the job last time could be counted as one of the more surprising stories in cricket history.