Hathurusingha is the new coach- is it good or bad for Bangladesh cricket?

So, Bangladesh is once again returning to Hathuru era? Hathuru means Chandika Hathurusingha. It is true that Bangladesh is getting back the Sri Lankan cricket coach who has been living in Australia for many years but it is more appropriate to say- Hathurusingha is returning. He is coming back as coach of Bangladesh men’s national team head coach. The responsibility he abandoned five years ago in a rather objectionable way.

Expressing it straight rather than staying in the safe side using the words like may be, perhaps because the return of Hathurusingha is only a matter of formality now. Discussion with Bangladesh Cricket Board has been finished a long ago and even the issues like wages and other matters have been finalised.