England six wickets down, Bangladesh in with a chance

But just when England were feeling comfortable, Mehidy Hasan miraz broke the partnership by getting Curran caught by Liton Das for 23 off 49 balls, reducing England to 104-4.
Vince followed his partner to the dressing room soon as Shakib bamboozled him with a brilliant delivery that took the outside edge of the bat and Mushfiqur Rahim completed the catch after juggling it a couple of times.
After Vince departed for 38 off 44 balls, Moeen Ali joined Joss Buttler. But the all-rounder didn’t hang around too long, losing his stumps courtesy of a piercing yorker from Ebadot.
Buttler is batting on 15 off 15 balls with Chris Woakes unbeaten on seven at the other end.
England need 106 runs from the last 20 overs while Bangladesh are in search of four wickets.
Bangladesh is playing for pride in the third ODI after having already lost the series with defeats in the first two ODIs.