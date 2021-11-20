Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after Pakistan drubbing

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad blamed the failure of the top-order batters after their four-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Bangladesh scored 127 for seven in 20 overs after winning the toss which Pakistan chased down in 19.2 overs after losing six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.