Mahmudullah blames top-order batting after Pakistan drubbing

Bangladesh put another lean display in the powerplay scoring only 25 runs in the powerplay with the loss of three wickets.
“When we chose to bat, it looked a good wicket to bat on. But there was help for the bowlers as well. It's not an excuse. We should have put on a better performance with the bat, especially top of the order,” Mahmudullah said after the match.
“We were lacking a good performance from the top-order in the World Cup as well. It would have been better if we got up to 140. But with 127, if you can get a couple of early wickets, it would have been better. Our bowlers did a great job. We were very close. In the end, credit goes to the last two batters of Pakistan (Mohammad) Nawaz and Shadab (Khan) who batted really well to clinch the victory for them,” Bangladesh captain added.
Pakistan also lost some quick wickets, but in the fifth wicket stand, Fakhar Zaman and Khusdil Shah added 56 runs on the board which helped Pakistan to put pressure back on Bangladesh.
Later, Nawaz scored 18 of just eight balls while Shadab scored a quick fire 21 from 10 balls to seal the game with four balls and four wickets in hand.
The second match of the series will take place on Saturday at the same venue at 2.00pm, and the third and final match of the series will be played on 22 November.