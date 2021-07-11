Mahmudullah retires from Test cricket

Speculation has been rife that Mahmudullah had announced his decision to the teammates before the game on Day 3 of the Test in Harare.

However, both Mahmudullah and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remained tight-lipped on the T20 skipper's retirement plan.

Mahmudullah was out of the Test squad for more than 17 months after he played in the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan in 2020. As he was recalled for the Test against Zimbabwe, the senior tiger campaigner smashed an unbeaten 150 -- his fifth Test ton and highest in this format of the game -- in the lone test match of the series at Harare.