Mahmudullah vows to learn from the mistakes

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad vowed to learn from the mistakes after tasting five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 opener, reports BSS.

The Tigers had an iron grip on the match till the 10th overs of the Lankan innings, when they reduced them to 79-4, after putting on a respectable 171-4. But then they dropped two crucial catches of Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapakse, who made them pay the price, sharing an 86 off 52 balls for the fifth wicket stand.