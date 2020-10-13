Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI by 5 wickets

Mahmudullah Riyad-led Mahmudullah XI sealed the second game of the ongoing BCB President’s Cup against Tamim Iqbal-led Tamim XI by five wickets (DL Method) on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
In the first game of the event, Mahmudullah XI lost to Najmul XI by four wickets.
Tamim XI lost the toss and were sent to bat first. They posted only 103 runs while facing some good pace-bowling from Rubel Hossain and Sumon Khan -- both bagged three wickets each, reports UNB.
While chasing, Mahmudullah XI lost three wickets before adding anything on the board. Liton Das, Naim Sheikh and Imrul Kayes put up a disappointing show.
In the fourth wicket stand, Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah added 39 runs helping the team recover from the early damage.
Taijul Islam removed Mahmudullah for 10 off 39 balls while Mominul posted 39 runs off 62 balls with six 4’s before being removed by Taijul.
However, Nurul Hasan Sohan played a superb knock of 41 runs off 38 balls with six 4’s and one 6. Mahmudullah XI ended up scoring 106 for five in 27 overs.
For Tamim XI, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul bagged two wickets each.
Earlier, Mahmudullah XI restricted Tamim XI to 103 runs. Tamim Iqbal and Tanzid Hasan Tamim opened the innings. Rubel Hossain picked Iqbal’s wicket with only two runs on the board.
Tanzid and Anamul added 38 runs in the second wicket stand. Rain disrupted the game and forced the match to be reduced to 47-over a side.
Tanzid was looking impressive in the middle smashing three 4’s to score 27 runs off 18 balls. He was also sent back to the pavilion by Rubel.
Right after removing Tanzid, Rubel also picked up the wicket of Mohammad Mithun who failed to add anything on the board.
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Mosaddek Hossain failed to do well as they fell prey to Sumon Khan respectively for one and five runs.
Anamul Haque Bijoy was Tamim XI’s only recognised batsman on the other end of the wicket. But he couldn’t take the advantage as he got out for 25 in the very next ball after hitting a six off Sumon.
Mohammad Saifuddin and Sheikh Mahadi Hasan scored 12 and 19 respectively. Tamim XI tumbled for 103 runs in 23.1 overs.
For Mahmudullah XI, Rubel and Sumon bagged three wickets each conceding 16 and 31 runs respectively. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Aminul Islam Biplob scalped two wickets each as well.
Brief score:
Tamim XI 103/10 in 23.1 overs Tanzid Hasan 27, Anamul Haque 25, Mahadi Hasan 19, Saifuddin 19; Rubel 3/16, Sumon 3/31, Miraz 2/2 and Aminul 2/17
Mahmudullah XI 106/5 in 27 overs, Nurul Hasan 41, Mominul Haque 39, Mahmudullah 10, Saifuddin 2/8, Taijul 2/27
Result: Mahmudullah XI won by five wickets (DL Method)
Playing team:
Tamim XI: Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mohammad Mithun, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sheikh Mahadi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shariful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Mahmudullah XI: Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Aminul Islam Biplob, Sumon Khan, Rubel Hossain.
Fixture of BCB President Cup:
11 Oct: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI (Najmul XI won by four wickets)
13 Oct: Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI (Mahmudullah XI won by five wickets)
15 Oct: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI
16 Oct: Mahmudullah vs Najmul XI
19 Oct: Mahmudullah vs Tamim XI
21 Oct: Tamim XI vs Najmul XI
23 Oct: the final