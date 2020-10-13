Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI by 5 wickets

Mahmudullah Riyad-led Mahmudullah XI sealed the second game of the ongoing BCB President’s Cup against Tamim Iqbal-led Tamim XI by five wickets (DL Method) on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

In the first game of the event, Mahmudullah XI lost to Najmul XI by four wickets.

Tamim XI lost the toss and were sent to bat first. They posted only 103 runs while facing some good pace-bowling from Rubel Hossain and Sumon Khan -- both bagged three wickets each, reports UNB.

While chasing, Mahmudullah XI lost three wickets before adding anything on the board. Liton Das, Naim Sheikh and Imrul Kayes put up a disappointing show.