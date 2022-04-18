Malik four-for leads Hyderabad to fourth straight win

Speedster Umran Malik returned figures of 4-28 including a maiden 20th over to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to their fourth straight IPL win as they beat Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Malik, an up and coming Kashmiri quick who has clocked speeds of over 150 kilometres per hour (93 mph) in this edition of the Twenty20 tournament, claimed three wickets in the final over that also witnessed a run-out to bowl out Punjab for 151.

Punjab batter Liam Livingstone hammered 60 off 33 balls before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who claimed three wickets to reach 150 Indian Premier League scalps.