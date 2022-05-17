Marsh, Thakur help Delhi into top four

A gritty half-century by Mitchell Marsh and Shardul Thakur's four wickets kept Delhi Capitals in the hunt for an IPL play-off spot with a 17-run win over Punjab Kings on Monday.

Marsh's 63 off 48 balls guided Delhi to 159-7 against a disciplined Punjab attack led by England's Liam Livingstone who returned figures of 3-27 with his off and leg-spin in Mumbai.

Delhi defended the total with fast bowler Thakur returning figures of 4-36 from his four overs to restrict the opposition to 142-9.