Mathews, Chandimal give Sri Lanka lead over Bangladesh

Chandimal was given caught behind on 43 in the fourth ball of Mominul's first over but the decision was overturned on review.
Two balls later the right-hander narrowly survived a stumping chance on 44.
Chandimal regained his composure and brought up his 22nd Test fifty in 118 balls with a single off Taijul Islam.
Unbeaten on 58 overnight, Mathews appeared composed at the other end to be within seven runs of his second century in the series.
Mathews, who made 199 runs in the drawn first Test in Chittagong, hit six fours and two sixes so far in the innings.