Maxwell returns to squad as Australia confirm England tour

Australia confirmed on Friday next month's limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus.

Beginning on 4 September, Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Southampton before moving to another bio-secure venue in Manchester for an equal number of one-dayers, all of which were scheduled to take place in July.

"We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.