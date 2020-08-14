Maxwell returns to squad as Australia confirm England tour

Reuters
Melbourne
Australia`s Glenn Maxwell (C) is embraced by teammates
Australia`s Glenn Maxwell (C) is embraced by teammatesAFP file photo

Australia confirmed on Friday next month's limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus.

Beginning on 4 September, Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Southampton before moving to another bio-secure venue in Manchester for an equal number of one-dayers, all of which were scheduled to take place in July.

"We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.

Advertisement

"It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us."

The tour would allow the ECB to complete all 18 international fixtures it had scheduled before the pandemic struck.

The Australian government on Wednesday granted travel exemptions for Aaron Finch and his men, Cricket Australia (CA) said while announcing a 21-member squad for the team's first international tour since the coronavirus outbreak began.

"It's vital for cricket that we do everything we can to keep the game going in these tough times," Australia coach Justin Langer said.

Advertisement

"I am delighted with how the players have returned to their states from the break back in March. The whole squad has come back fitter and stronger, which is great testament to each of them."

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who took a break last year to address mental health issues, returned to the side having recovered from an elbow injury.

Australia squad

Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

More News

Rizwan 50 frustrates England as Pakistan pass 200

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad England v Pakistan at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain on 14 August, 2020

England on top despite Abid Ali half century for Pakistan

England's Chris Woakes celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Fawad Alam with teammates in the second Test against Pakistan at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain on 13 August 2020

Tamim to start individual training Sunday

Tamim Iqbal

Pakistan bat in 2nd Test against England

England's Joe Root and Pakistan's Azhar Ali during the coin toss before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)