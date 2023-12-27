Bangladesh register first ever T20I win in New Zealand

Bangladesh register their first T20 international win in New Zealand beating the home side by 5 wickets in Napier on Wednesday.

Replying to New Zealand’s modest 134 for 9, Bangladesh cruised to victory with 8 balls to spare.

Opener Litton Das was instrumental in the chase with an unbeaten 42 runs from 36 balls after Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman put up brilliant show with the ball.