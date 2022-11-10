England win toss, bowl against India in semi-final

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

Batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood miss out to injuries with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing them. India are unchanged.

Malan injured his groin in the team's win over Sri Lanka. Wood, who has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament at 154.74kph (96.15mph), was suffering from stiffness.