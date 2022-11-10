England win toss, bowl against India in semi-final

England, who are 50-over World Cup champions, are looking to add to their sole T20 crown won in 2010.
The winner of the contest will meet Pakistan, who beat New Zealand in the first semi-final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Sunday's final.
India, who topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches, are searching for their first global title since the 2013 Champion Trophy triumph. They won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
Squads
England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Paul Reiffel (AUS)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)