BCB president speaks out as directors resign one after another

The current board of directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not yet completed six months in office. Yet, 7 out of its 25 directors have already resigned. Four of them stepped down after yesterday’s board meeting alone. With directors resigning one after another, uncertainty over the future of the current BCB board has increased.

In this situation, BCB President Aminul Islam said that even if everyone else leaves, he is willing to stay on until the end to handle the situation. At the same time, he alleged that the board has not been allowed to work in peace for nearly six months. According to him, an “external force” has continuously interfered with their work.

From the board elected in October, Faiyazur Rahman, Shanian Tanim, Mehrab Alam, and Monjur Alam announced their resignations yesterday (Saturday). Earlier, Ishtiaq Sadeq, Amjad Hossain, and Yasir Mohammad Faisal had also submitted their resignation letters.