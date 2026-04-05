BCB president speaks out as directors resign one after another
The current board of directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not yet completed six months in office. Yet, 7 out of its 25 directors have already resigned. Four of them stepped down after yesterday’s board meeting alone. With directors resigning one after another, uncertainty over the future of the current BCB board has increased.
In this situation, BCB President Aminul Islam said that even if everyone else leaves, he is willing to stay on until the end to handle the situation. At the same time, he alleged that the board has not been allowed to work in peace for nearly six months. According to him, an “external force” has continuously interfered with their work.
From the board elected in October, Faiyazur Rahman, Shanian Tanim, Mehrab Alam, and Monjur Alam announced their resignations yesterday (Saturday). Earlier, Ishtiaq Sadeq, Amjad Hossain, and Yasir Mohammad Faisal had also submitted their resignation letters.
Amid these successive resignations, Aminul Islam gave an interview to the private television channel Jamuna TV after the board meeting yesterday. When the host asked whether the board might eventually become “all out” as directors keep resigning, Aminul responded with a smile, “I’ll just sit there with a chair. What else can I do?”
He then added, “I will be the last person to go.” However, Aminul claimed that he does not know why the directors of his board have been resigning.
Alleging repeated pressure from outside forces since taking charge, Aminul said, “We have been running the board for about six months. Not a single day have we been able to work in peace. An external force has always been disturbing us and continues to do so.”
He cited, as an example, that issues from women’s cricket eight years ago and activities of the previous board are now being used to put the current board in the dock.
Regarding the election through which Aminul’s board assumed office, the National Sports Council (NSC) formed a five-member investigation committee on 11 March over allegations of irregularities and lack of transparency. The committee is expected to submit its report within 15 working days.
When asked what he would do if the government takes any negative decision about the current board after the investigation report, Aminul replied, “I left everything to come here to help my country. If for any reason I am no longer in this position, no problem—I will find another path. But I want to work for the country.”